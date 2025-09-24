Man out on bail for armed robbery now wanted on aggravated assault warrant

VERONA, Pa. — A man who is out on bail for armed robbery is now wanted on an aggravated assault warrant.

The Verona Police Department said the assault happened at a house on Center Avenue on Sunday at 10:05 p.m.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with serious head and facial injuries.

Officers said Price Riley, 38, has been identified as the suspect and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Riley was out on bail for armed robbery charges that were filed in connection with an incident that happened at the Verona GetGo in December 2024.

Investigators said the attack on Sunday was over cigarettes. They believe Riley fled the scene on foot.

Riley is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

