Man pleads guilty in school van crash that killed 15-year-old Serra Catholic student

PITTSBURGH — One of the men charged in connection with the 2023 crash that killed 15-year-old Serra Catholic student Samantha Kalkbrenner pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

William Soliday pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault and other charges.

Previous coverage: New videos played in court show moment just before deadly school van crash in Dravosburg

Soliday has been sentenced to 5 and a half to 12 years in prison.

Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is live outside the courtroom where the guilty plea just happened - on Channel 11 News at Noon.

According to investigators, William Soliday was behind the wheel and driving more than 100 miles per hour on Richland Avenue in Dravosburg while racing another man on the morning of Sept. 20, 2023.

William Soliday

His car crashed into the Serra Catholic School van that Samantha had just boarded. She was killed, and five other students were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group