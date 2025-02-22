Man remembers his friend who was killed in double shooting in Garfield

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 is learning more about one of the victims in a Garfield double-murder.

Two people were found dead, Thursday, in a crashed car. Both had been found shot in the back of the head. A two-year-old was uninjured in the backseat.

“You got to be cold-hearted to do something while a child is in the car. It’s messed up,” Javon Nelson said.

He had been friends with victim Dameon Hill since high school.

Hill was found slumped over in the passenger seat of a black Mercedes sedan, suffering from a gunshot wound.

“When he’s around, he lights up the room. He lights up the room with his demeanor. So joyful.”

News of Dameon’s passing comes just months after Javon lost is own brother to gun violence.

“Even if we didn’t see each other every day, speak every day, he knew how I felt about him. I knew how he felt about me.”

He says the two were competitors in high school sports but always friendly. In adulthood, they bonded over a shared love of youth sports. Both coached football.

“He was really a people person but more for the youth. He would take kids to Dave and Buster’s. He would take kids out to eat,” Javon said.

“Extremely heinous and barbaric,” Pittsburgh City Councilman Khari Mosley said of the incident that happened in his district.

“I don’t know what would take someone to a place of such extreme violence, particularly when you have a toddler on the scene,” Mosley said. “My heart goes out to the family and clearly our work is not done.”

The woman who was shot to death has not yet been identified.

