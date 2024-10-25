Man from Romania accused of encouraging teen girls to steal makeup from 2 local CVS stores

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Romania is facing charges after police say he encouraged teenage girls to steal makeup from two CVS locations.

Court documents say on Friday, the two girls took nearly $3,000 worth of Maybelline makeup from CVS stores in Wexford and Mars.

Investigators determined the girls were picked up by a dark sedan after taking the makeup.

Police tracked down the alleged getaway car on Sunday and found Vasile Ionita, 21, of Romania, driving.

Ionita is charged with retail theft, theft by unlawful taking and corruption of minors.

Police have not said if the girls are facing any charges in connection to the theft.

