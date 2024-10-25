Local

Man from Romania accused of encouraging teen girls to steal makeup from 2 local CVS stores

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
The decision comes a month after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel of advisers said oral over-the-counter medicines made with phenylephrine don’t actually work to clear up congested noses when taken orally.

Man from Romania accused of encouraging teen girls to steal makeup from 2 local CVS stores (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Romania is facing charges after police say he encouraged teenage girls to steal makeup from two CVS locations.

Court documents say on Friday, the two girls took nearly $3,000 worth of Maybelline makeup from CVS stores in Wexford and Mars.

Investigators determined the girls were picked up by a dark sedan after taking the makeup.

Police tracked down the alleged getaway car on Sunday and found Vasile Ionita, 21, of Romania, driving.

Ionita is charged with retail theft, theft by unlawful taking and corruption of minors.

Police have not said if the girls are facing any charges in connection to the theft.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man falls to death trying to get out of car window following minor crash on Route 28
  • Woman dies after being hit by car in Point Breeze
  • Parents charged in Washington County toddler’s 2023 death
  • VIDEO: Butler County releases 911 calls from shooting at July Trump rally
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read