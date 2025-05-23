Man running for school board shot in Homewood while delivering food

PITTSBURGH — A man who had just lost a primary election was shot while doing a selfless act.

Carlos Thomas had just lost a primary race and was delivering leftovers when he was shot.

Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca spoke to one of his friends to learn how he is doing.

Miracle Jones works for 1Hood Media, and has worked alongside Thomas during community events for the last few years. When she found out that he had been shot two nights ago, she called him.

“I was like, ‘How are you? Are you ok? Do you need food?’ We got people together to do child care to make sure his home was okay,” said Jones.

Thomas was running for Pittsburgh Public School’s School Board District One seat, but was defeated.

After his campaign event on election night, he was delivering leftover food in Homewood when he was shot along Frankstown Avenue.

“I think it was very unfortunate that he was trying to feed people when he was injured. I think it shows why it’s so important that we come together as a community to make sure people do not engage in community violence,” said Jones.

A day later, Thomas posted on social media that he “has to learn to walk again, but he’s going to make it through — and that this has been a scary experience.”

Jones tells Channel 11 — Thomas is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

“He gives everyone his love. He’s been overwhelmed and inundated with phone calls from people wishing him well. And just following up with him and supporting him,” said Jones.

Another man was also shot and is going to be okay.

Police have not made any arrests.

