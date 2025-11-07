Man sentenced to prison for fatal shooting of teen in Aliquippa

A 19-year-old man will spend at least the next 17 years behind bars for shooting and killing 15-year-old Dahvea Sparrow in Aliquippa two summers ago.

Sparrow’s mom, Nicole, was emotional after Lamar Seymour was sentenced.

“It’s a little weight lifted,” she told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek. “It’s still very heavy, but I just get some comfort.

In July 2023, Seymour, then 17 years old, shot and killed Sparrow on Main Street in Aliquippa. Police said Sparrow was leaving a graduation party in the area.

Seymour pulled Sparrow out of his own car that night, they got into a fight, and then Seymour shot him twice.

Seymour pleaded guilty to third degree murder and was sentenced Thursday to 19 to 40 years in prison.

Sparrow’s family said they were not seeking vengeance, but justice for their family.

“‘Because vengeance is mine, says the Lord,’ and if I live my life right, one day I’ll see my son again,” Sparrow said. So that alone is bigger than anything, because I just want to see him again."

Judge Richard Mancini spoke at length before sentencing Seymour. He said nothing in this case shows the shooting was anything but intentional.

“The life of a young man was taken way too soon. I don’t have the words,” Mancini said. “No words can erase the heartbreak and suffering. Your actions have dictated your fate. While we’re not certain of the motive, this was senseless. This is not a game. You don’t reset this.”

Sparrow’s mom appreciated Mancini’s words.

“He’s a human being. So, I thank him for being that,” she said. “Being a father, being a person, and having empathy for me and being sympathetic to the situation that my family and the community is going through.”

Sparrow said people tell her time heals, but she doesn’t think she will ever get to that. She is thankful for all of the support from the Aliquippa community.

“There’s no normal, I can’t go back to normal. Dahvea was my normal,” she said. “So just trying to move on, I’ll never get over it, I just have to learn how to cope. I’m just thankful for the love. I’m thankful that I put love into my son and he put it out into the world, and we do receive some portion of it back.”

Because he was a minor at the time of the shooting, and because of time served, Seymour could be eligible for parole in about 17 years.

