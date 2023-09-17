Man shot after reported fight in Pittsburgh’s South Side overnight

PITTSBURGH — A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side overnight.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Carson Street at 2:43 a.m. for a two-round ShotSpotter notification.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were flagged down by a group of females who told them a male was injured at Roland Way and S. 13th Street.

Officers found a male down in a doorway. He had a possible graze wound to the right side of his head and a laceration on his mouth that was bleeding, police said.

According to police, the victim told responding officers that he and his girlfriend were fighting with an unknown group of people on Roland Way when someone shot at him twice.

An unoccupied transit van parked in the area was hit twice by gunfire, police said.

The suspects reportedly fled in a silver vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Pittsburgh police are investigation.

