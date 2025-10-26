Man shot in Homewood North; suspect flees on foot

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood on Saturday night.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says the incident was reported at 8:43 p.m.

Officers responded to the 7200 block of Frankstown Avenue following a two-round ShotSpotter alert, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say.

A man was found in the area who’d been shot in the buttocks. He was taken to a hospital.

A male suspect fled the scene on foot, officials say.

