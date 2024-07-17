Man shot, injured in Frazer Township

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured in a shooting in Frazer Township on Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Clarks Pike Road at 5:20 p.m.
Once on scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Allegheny County police are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
