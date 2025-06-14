Man shot inside Duquesne club later dies at hospital, police say

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man is dead after being shot inside an Allegheny County club late Friday night.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, a man was shot inside Safari Club, located on Grant Avenue in Duquesne, just before midnight.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died. The medical examiner has identifed the man as Tywone McClain, 26.

ACPD says its preliminary investigation shows there was a physical altercation inside the club that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

