Man shot, killed following argument at Penn Hills business

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A man was shot and killed after an argument in Penn Hills.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 officials were notified of a shooting on the 11000 block of Frankstown Road at 6:11 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found a man shot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information from ACPD’s investigation shows the victim came to a business near the intersection of Frankstown Road and Duff Road, then got into an argument with the business owners. That’s when investigators say the man was shot.

An ACPD official says this shooting is not connected to a deadly shooting on Frankstown Road on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

