Man shot, killed in McKeesport overnight

A man was shot and killed in McKeesport overnight.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. Thursday outside Cal’s Cantina in the 600 block of Eden Park Boulevard.

First responders found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County police are investigating. Officials have not said if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

