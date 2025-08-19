Man shot and killed outside Penn Hills business in July identified

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A man shot and killed after an argument at a Penn Hills business in early July has been identified.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Austin Lamont Turner, 31, of Sheraden.

Turner was shot in the 11000 block of Frankstown Road on July 7.

At the time, investigators said Turner came to a business near the intersection of Frankstown Road and Duff Road, then got into an argument with the business owners.

After that argument is when Turner was shot. He later died at an area hospital.

