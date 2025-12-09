Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead following a shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of East Hills Drive for a reported shooting just before 2 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head in the back of a building.
Officers rendered aid until medics arrived.
The victim was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.
