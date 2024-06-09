Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood on Sunday.

Pittsburgh police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Fifth Avenue and Vine Street around 11:15 a.m.

Officers found a man shot in the chest. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Violent Crime Unit detectives took a man who stayed on scene to police headquarters for questioning.

Police officials say there aren’t any outstanding suspects for this shooting or ongoing danger to the public.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

