Man shot in Knoxville, 3 people fled the scene

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in Knoxville on Monday evening.

Pittsburgh Police said officers were called to the 200 block of Suncrest Street at 6:15 p.m.

A man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds was found at the scene.

Police said that the man told them three people were involved in the crime. He said they ran away on foot.

The victim is in a hospital in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Police said their drone team is searching the area.

No arrests have been made at this time.

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