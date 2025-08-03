Man shot in Monroeville; police looking for pickup truck

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A man was shot in Monroeville on Saturday.

Allegheny County Police said officers were called to the 4900 block of William Penn Highway at 6:49 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

A woman was also taken to a hospital with minor cuts. Police did not say what caused those cuts.

Officers said surveillance video shows a white Ford F-150 entering a parking lot and shooting the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

