Man shot in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A man was shot in New Castle.
Police were called to the 500 block of Waldo Street at around 4 p.m. on Friday.
New Castle Police say a man was shot in that location. He was taken into surgery at a hospital.
Waldo Street was closed while officers responded to the scene.
Detectives are interviewing witnesses at this point in the investigation, the chief said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group