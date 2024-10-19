Man shot in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A man was shot in New Castle.

Police were called to the 500 block of Waldo Street at around 4 p.m. on Friday.

New Castle Police say a man was shot in that location. He was taken into surgery at a hospital.

Waldo Street was closed while officers responded to the scene.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses at this point in the investigation, the chief said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

