Man shot in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood; police looking for suspect who fled in sedan

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in Allentown Saturday evening.

Police said officers went to the 800 block of Climax Street after two ShotSpotters reported shots fired in the area at around 6 p.m.

A man was found with a graze wound to his head.

Police said the man refused to be taken to a hospital by medics.

Officers said the suspect was driving a black sedan and fled the area.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Detectives are still investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group