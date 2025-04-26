Man shot several times in Pittsburgh overnight hospitalized in critical condition

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after being shot several times in Pittsburgh overnight.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say officers responded to Webster Avenue between Chauncey Street and Duff Street for two separate ShotSpotter alerts around 2 a.m.

Responding officers located an “outdoor crime scene.” While out canvassing the area, they learned a 29-year-old man was dropped off at a nearby hospital shot in the arms, legs and torso.

The man was taken into surgery and was last listed in critical condition.

Detectives with the Violent Crime Unit are investigating.

