Man to spend years in prison for 2023 DUI crash in Ligonier that hurt 3 motorcyclists

A man convicted of driving under the influence in 2023, causing a crash that injured three motorcyclists, was sentenced on Thursday.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced that William Strogish, 68, of Ellsworth, will spend between five and a half to 11 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to more than a dozen charges back in April.

The charges stem from a July 2023 crash on Laurel Mountain in Ligonier Township. Strogish, who has not had a valid driver's license since 1976 because he was previously designated as a habitual offender, crossed the center line and hit four motorcycles.

Three of the motorcyclists were hurt, and the DA's office says they've undergone multiple surgeries since the crash. Some of the victims have "lifelong, permanent injuries."

This is the 12th time Strogish has been convicted of DUI, the DA's office says.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group