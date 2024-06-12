Man stabbed to death in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed to death in the city’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called just after 12:30 a.m. for a report of a disturbance in an apartment building on Colwell Street.

When they went into the building, they found a man in the hallway who had been stabbed in the chest, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

