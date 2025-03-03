Man stabbed outside Butler Township Chipotle

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Butler Township are looking for a man accused of stabbing another man outside Chipotle.

Police tell us an altercation between a man who arrived at the restaurant off New Castle Road to get food and a man who was already there. The men reportedly did not know each other.

The man already at the restaurant stabbed the other man in the left arm. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect left the restaurant in his vehicle and police are now searching for him.

