Man stabbed multiple times in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed multiple times in Downtown Pittsburgh Thursday night.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Second Avenue just before 8 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said responding officers found two men actively tussling for a nearby knife. After they were separated, officers found that one of them had been stabbed multiple times in the torso.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was later updated to stable condition.

Pittsburgh police are investigating.

