Man stabbed in neck outside of bar in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was stabbed outside of a bar in Carrick early Friday.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Brownsville Road at around 2:10 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in the neck outside of Doug’s Den. He told police that he got into a fight with an “unknown” man inside the bar, public safety officials said.

The argument then turned physical and continued outside, where the stabbing occurred.

Right now, there is no word on any arrests.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.

