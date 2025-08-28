Man stabbed in parking lot of Giant Eagle on Pittsburgh’s North Side

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed near a bus shelter in the parking lot of Giant Eagle on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Police are on scene at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Pressley Street in East Allegheny.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but his condition is currently unknown.

There’s no word right now on any suspects.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

