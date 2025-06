PITTSBURGH — A man is stuck at least 30 feet up in a tree in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood.

Emergency crews are in the 200 block of Amboy Way.

Rescue operations are currently underway.

We have multiple crews on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

