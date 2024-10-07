Man suspected of DUI after losing control of car, crashing with semi truck on Turnpike, police say

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is suspected of driving under the influence after state police say he lost control of his car before being hit by a tractor-trailer along in the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Marshall Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the 29.7 mile marker on I-76 East at 2:43 p.m. in Marshall Township.

Pennsylvania State Police in Gibsonia said Andrew Graney, 36, was driving a Mazda at a high rate of speed down the Turnpike when he lost control. He hit the guard rail, went back into traffic and across all three lanes, got hit by a tractor-trailer in the driver’s side door and came to a final rest.

Graney was trapped in the car, state police said. He was later extricated and was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter. He has suspected serious internal injuries and was last listed in critical condition.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

State police said evidence at the scene indicated Graney had been drinking heavily before the crash. Charges are pending lab results of a blood draw.

The investigation is ongoing.

All lanes of the Turnpike were shut down in that area for around two hours because of the crash.

