Local

At least 1 person injured after crash on Turnpike in Marshall Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

At least 1 person injured after crash on Turnpike in Marshall Township At least one person was injured after a crash on the Turnpike in Marshall Township. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person was injured after a crash on the Turnpike in Marshall Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the 29.7 mile marker on I-76 East at 2:43 p.m. in Marshall Township on Sunday.

At least 1 person has been taken to a hospital from that location, investigators say. Channel 11 saw a medical helicopter leaving the area.

At around 3:00 p.m. All lanes were closed between the Cranberry Exit (28) and the Butler Valley Exit (39).

Traffic was so backed up that some people got out of their vehicles and began talking on the road.

All lanes were reopened just after 5:00 p.m.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • AP Top 25: Pitt earns spot after defeating UNC
  • Man shot in head in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning
  • ‘American Pickers’ Frank Fritz’s cause of death announced
  • VIDEO: Former President Trump returns to Butler Farm Show nearly 3 months after assassination attempt
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Countdown

    Most Read