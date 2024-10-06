At least 1 person injured after crash on Turnpike in Marshall Township

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person was injured after a crash on the Turnpike in Marshall Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the 29.7 mile marker on I-76 East at 2:43 p.m. in Marshall Township on Sunday.

At least 1 person has been taken to a hospital from that location, investigators say. Channel 11 saw a medical helicopter leaving the area.

At around 3:00 p.m. All lanes were closed between the Cranberry Exit (28) and the Butler Valley Exit (39).

Traffic was so backed up that some people got out of their vehicles and began talking on the road.

All lanes were reopened just after 5:00 p.m.

Update CRASH - #Paturnpike I-76 East mile 29.7 between Cranberry Exit #28 and Butler Valley Exit #39. All lanes are open but delays remain in the area. Be alert for slow or stopped traffic. pic.twitter.com/A94FDZ7F21 — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) October 6, 2024

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

