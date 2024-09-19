Man taken to hospital after being hit by school bus mirror in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a school bus mirror in Brighton Heights Thursday.

Pittsburgh police said emergency crews were dispatched to a school bus versus pedestrian crash in the 3000 block of California Avenue at around 7:20 a.m.

The school bus was passing a stopped car when its mirror hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street mid-block, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No students were on the bus at the time of the incident.

