Man taken to hospital after being shot in leg in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Homewood on Sunday.

Public safety officials say Pittsburgh police, fire and EMS were sent to Frankstown Avenue near Brushton Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when a 15-round ShotSpotter alert was received.

Arriving officers found a man in the road shot in the leg. They rendered aid and applied a tourniquet until medics arrived and were able to take him to an area hospital. He was alert, conscious and stable when transported.

Investigators processed evidence at the scene, including recovering shell casings and video footage.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

