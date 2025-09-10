Man takes plea deal in 2015 East Hills double murder of his girlfriend, her grandmother

PITTSBURGH — Cesar Mazza pleaded guilty this week to two counts of third-degree murder in the 2015 stabbing deaths of his 19-year-old girlfriend, Tionna Banks, and her 72-year-old grandmother, Valerie Crumpton.

“Their absence haunts every holiday,” one family member told the court Wednesday.

The family reported that Mazza had assaulted Banks, specifically when she refused to name their newborn son after him.

Police say Mazza was later arrested in Newark, New Jersey.

According to the Allegheny County District Attorney, the 2015 case was delayed by 25 defense postponements from multiple defense counsels. A trial date was set for September 2025. Instead, the case ended with Mazza accepting a guilty plea.

Judge Edward J. Borkowski addressed the family’s frustration over the duration of this case.

“This case went beyond a long time. That is unfortunate,” Borkowski said.

The family of Banks and Crumpton claims they did not agree to a guilty plea.

“A deal was made without us. And it was accepted without us,” said Robyn Crumpton, daughter and aunt of the victims.

In response, the DA’s office said, “While we are aware of the family members’ objection to the plea agreement, we have a responsibility to consider the evidence and procedural posture of a case and must make the difficult final decision on how to proceed.

“District Attorney Zappala respects the family’s position and is aware that no resolution today could ever make them whole.”

“He got off easy. We lost,” said Crumpton.

In court, Mazza told the judge, “I am traumatized. I can’t sleep. I did not intend for the situation to happen.”

“I don’t believe none of that. We know how Cesar is. He is nasty. He is evil,” said Crumpton.

Mazza faces 30-60 years in prison. Each count of 3rd degree murder accounts for 15-30 years behind bars.

However, Crumpton promises her family will continue to fight for Mazza to remain behind bars.

The family shared that Banks’s son with Mazza is now living with relatives and is doing well.

