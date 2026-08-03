Repairs set to begin on pothole-ridden roads around Pittsburgh Mills Mall

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After years of complaints from drivers, vehicle damage and even criminal charges against the property owner, construction to repair pothole-riddled roads around the Pittsburgh Mills Mall is set to begin Monday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Neighbors concerned over potholes around Pittsburgh Mills Mall

Road construction equipment was lined up Sunday ahead of the long-awaited project, which will mill and pave several roads throughout the shopping complex.

Drivers told Channel 11 the conditions have become so bad that simply getting through the area can be a challenge.

“I’ve heard that it was bad, but I didn’t know it was this bad,” Peter Silk said. “It’s like a Grand Prix racecourse trying to get through here.”

According to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, the paving project includes portions of Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard, Pittsburgh Mills Circle, Value Drive, Retail Drive and Mills Drive.

The agreement does not include the mall parking lots, sidewalks or the inner driveway directly surrounding the mall.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> District Attorney investigating owners of Pittsburgh Mills Mall, payments made for road maintenance

Many shoppers believe the potholes have impacted the foot traffic inside the mall.

“I know it’s stopped people from coming up here to even shop,” Colleen Beattie said. “A lot of times, I know I have not come up here to shop.”

Others hope the project will finally put an end to concerns about damaging their vehicles.

“That’d be great. I wouldn’t have to worry about popping a tire or anything like that,” Silk said.

The deteriorating road conditions led the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office to file criminal charges against New York-based Namdar Realty Group, the property’s owner.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh Mills Mall owners to go to trial over property’s road condition

Prosecutors allege the roads created a public nuisance and interfered with emergency vehicles responding to calls at the complex.

A jury trial had been scheduled for last week.

Instead, during a status hearing, the case was continued after the owners entered into a contract to repave the roads throughout the complex.

Despite the paving agreement, the criminal case remains active.

A judge is scheduled to review the project’s progress during another status hearing on September 18.

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