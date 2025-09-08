Man turns himself into police in connection to deadly weekend shooting at Washington County party

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Channel 11 was there after a Washington County man turned himself in to police in connection with a deadly weekend shooting.

Police say Kristopher Moorehouse, 20, shot and killed Brady Paul, 25, at a home on Giffin Street just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Walking into court, Moorehouse said this wasn’t a homicide; it was self-defense.

“It was self-defense, I did not mean to kill Brady Paul,” Moorehouse told our cameras. “He was attacking me.”

The District Attorney in Washington County, Jason Walsh, says otherwise. Canonsburg’s Police Chief says this started as a party Saturday night at a home on Giffin Avenue before multiple shots were fired and several people took off.

“We went from a who done it to having an arrest warrant later that day,” Chief Alexander Coghill told Channel 11.

Police say Paul was found dead on the front porch of the home. A gun was found lying inside the foyer, and another was on the floor of the living room.

According to court paperwork, Moorehouse was in a bedroom with a woman when Paul sent a Facebook message asking to join them intimately. Police say Moorehouse told him no and shot Brady Paul as he was sitting in a chair.

“They weren’t strangers; they knew each other, something occurred and Mr. Moorehouse shot the victim and killed him,” Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said.

Court paperwork says Moorehouse went to a local creek to wash off the blood, then went to his mother’s house, where he asked the woman he was with to drive him to Parkersburg, West Virginia. That woman told police, on the way there, Moorehouse confessed to shooting Paul.

When asked if more people could be charged in connection with this homicide, Walsh said the investigation is ongoing.

