Man wanted for aggravated assaults in McKeesport arrested

PITTSBURGH — A man who was wanted for aggravated assaults out of McKeesport was taken into custody Wednesday.

Ramone Thomas, 37, had been a fugitive for 30 days after failing to appear for a sentencing hearing in July, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sentencing involved a guilty plea from Thomas regarding driving under the influence.

Thomas also faced three active warrants from McKeesport police, the sheriff’s office said. Two of the warrants involve charges of aggravated assault, one of which is connected to an altercation outside of the Midtown Plaza Apartments. The victim in that case is currently recovering from a traumatic brain injury.

The third warrant involves terroristic threats directed at the mother of his two children.

Detectives learned Thomas was at a house in Hazelwood, the sheriff’s office said. When they got into the house early Wednesday, Thomas tried to climb out of the window and lay on the roof wearing only a bath towel.

Thomas was taken into custody and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group