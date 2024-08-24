Man wanted on burglary charges arrested in Beaver County

KOPPEL BOROUGH, Pa. — Police say a burglary suspect who has been wanted for months has been arrested.

The Koppel Borough Police Department said they were looking for Jason Mulig on May 28. Mulig was believed to be involved in a burglary that happened at the Italian Mutual Benefit Society on 2nd Avenue on May 22.

Officers say they caught up with him on Thursday after receiving information that said he was staying at a house on the 2400 block of 2nd Avenue.

Police did surveillance of the house and saw the homeowner pull in at around 9:00 p.m. in a grey Jeep Cherokee. An officer approached the woman driving the vehicle, Trinda Wisbith, and asked if she had seen Mulig. Police say she told them she had not.

While that conversation was happening, police say Mulig was in the passenger seat, leaning down in an attempt to hide himself. He was taken into custody shortly afterward without incident.

Wisbtih was also taken into custody because police say she hindered the arrest.

Mulig has warrants out of Beaver Falls and Elwood City.

The two are being held at the Beaver County Jail.

