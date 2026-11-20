PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County authorities arrested a man wanted in Dauphin County on Thursday.

Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus said Raymond Hicks, 40, was wanted on a parole violation for a firearms case.

Detectives learned Thursday that Hicks might be in Pittsburgh’s North Side.

They found Hicks near East Ohio Street, arrested him and brought him to the Allegheny County Jail.

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