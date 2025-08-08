Man wanted out of Washington County arrested in Banksville after SWAT situation

PITTSBURGH — A wanted man was arrested after a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh.

Police were called to the 300 block of Oakville Drive in Banksville at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers were serving a warrant out of Washington County.

The man barricaded himself inside a house, Pittsburgh Police said. SWAT units were called as a result.

The man peacefully surrendered after about an hour.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group