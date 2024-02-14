Man wanted for simple assault runs from state police in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a man who ran from troopers who tried to take him into custody.

Troopers tried to arrest Joseph Alan Pees, 31, at 41 Mount Thor Road in Greensburg, but he ran out of a trailer and into the woods.

Pees is wanted for simple assault with a weapon and recklessly endangering another person. Additional charges are pending.

If you see Pees or know where he may be, call 911.

