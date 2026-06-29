Vehicle & e-bike collide in Pittsburgh, driver flees the scene, officials say

PITTSBURGH — An e-bike rider was hurt in a crash in Pittsburgh’s South Side on Sunday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a vehicle was heading outbound on East Carson Street around 2:40 p.m.

The vehicle turned right onto 14th Street when a man on an e-bike reportedly crashed into the passenger side.

The driver got out briefly but then fled the scene, officials say.

City cameras and witnesses captured the crash on video.

The e-bike rider was taken to the hospital in stable condition, with minor injuries to his arm.

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