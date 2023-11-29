Man will serve up to 73 years in prison for shooting state trooper in Aliquippa

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A man has received his sentence for shooting a state trooper at a Beaver County convenience store last year.

Damian Bradford, 42, will serve up to 73 years in prison for the crime.

>>> Troopers, good Samaritans recognized for response to 2022 shooting at Aliquippa convenience store

