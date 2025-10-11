Man with cerebral palsy, his mother receive free HVAC system from Lennox’s Feel the Love Program

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Shaler family that’s been going through some tough times got a brand new heating and cooling system today for free.

Robert Hepner was gifted a new system after a local air conditioning service put in a nomination for Lennox’s Feel the Love Program.

Hepner was recently impacted by cerebral palsy and has been on medical leave from his job at Giant Eagle.

He lives with his mother, Mary Lou Hepner, who has also been having some health issues.

She said she is extremely thankful for the help.

“It’s wonderful. It’s hard to believe that this is happening to me,” Mary Lou Hepner said.

The local service, May Heating and Air Conditioning, nominated Harper after his aging air conditioner wasn’t working well.

“Recommending the Hepners for nomination was a no-brainer for us. We knew Mrs. Hepner’s history with the swim program and the health issues both she and Robert are dealing with. Their furnace has limped along for several years now, requiring growing repair bills and service calls during the coldest parts of winter,” said Alex May, “The Feel The Love program gives us the opportunity to make a meaningful difference for our neighbors.”

The Feel the Love program has donated more than 2,700 systems since its inception in 2009.

