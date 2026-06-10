Man with multiple arrest warrants now charged with thefts at Verona liquor store, police say

VERONA, Pa. — A man with multiple warrants out for his arrest is now facing charges for several thefts at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits in Verona.

The Verona Police Department said that after reviewing surveillance video in the area, they were able to identify the suspect as Tarue Davis, 57, of Pittsburgh.

Davis allegedly entered the store and fled with merchandise without paying several times in April and May.

Police said a records check shows that Davis has an extensive criminal record and has four active warrants out for his arrest from other jurisdictions. Verona Police have now issued two additional arrest warrants for the recent thefts.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Verona Police Department at 412-828-6034.

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