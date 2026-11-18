CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing several charges after Walmart employees reported he was acting suspiciously and attempting to break into vehicles in the parking lot.

Jamall Thrower was arrested on Sunday afternoon at Walmart in Cranberry just after 3 p.m.

Police detained Thrower inside the store after discovering a pistol concealed in his waistband.

According to court paperwork, Walmart Asset Protection called police just after 3 p.m. regarding a man acting suspiciously who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Officers arrived on scene and found Thrower near the pharmacy and noticed a bulge along his waistband, which was a pistol.

Officers asked Thrower to identify himself, but he turned his back and started to walk away.

Police said Thrower then tensed up when officers told him he was being detained and refused to put his hands behind his back.

Police seized the weapon and confirmed that Thrower did not possess a concealed carry permit.

While Walmart employees reported that Thrower had been trying to break into vehicles outside, police told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek that he did not break into any of the vehicles.

According to court documents, Thrower is legally prohibited from carrying a gun because of a prior conviction.

Court dockets show a previous conviction for robbery at a BP gas station in Allegheny County in 2007.

“Just a little nerve-wracking for sure. And just double-check that your cars are locked,” said Kara Nolf of Cranberry. “Just keep your eyes and ears open, I think at all times, just to make sure nothing suspicious is around you. And if so, definitely report it or tell someone.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group