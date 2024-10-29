Man, woman found dead inside burning car in Greene County

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man and a woman were found dead inside of a burning car in Greene County over the weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called to Beagle Club Road in Morgan Township on Oct. 26 at 7 a.m. for a report of a vehicle fire.

The fire department put out the blaze and found two people inside the car.

The victims were identified as James Woods, 52, of Millsboro, and Tara Hall, 42, of Mather.

The Troop B Major Case Team and the State Police Fire Marshal are investigating.

State police said at this time, the investigation is leading to no foul play.

