‘It’s just a devastating loss’: Hockey community remembers local youth coach killed in crash

The Pittsburgh hockey community is remembering an Oakdale father and youth coach who died in a violent crash over the weekend.

Mike Fayad, 51, who was better known as Coach Mike, spent a lot of time on the ice. The hockey rink was like a second home to him.

RMU Island Sports Center Hockey Director Blaine Buterbaugh had known Fayad for about 15 years.

“Whenever he’s here, he was always approachable. Always had a smile on his face,” Buterbaugh said.

The husband and father of three volunteered as a coach with the Arctic Foxes Hockey Association which skates out of Robert Morris University Island Sports Center on Neville Island.

Buterbaugh said Fayad left a lasting impression on those who knew him.

“He was a witty guy,” he said. “Some of the things I remember a lot about him, is all of the teams that he would put together in the summer all had kind of funny, unique names. So, he didn’t take things too serious.”

Hockey was a game Fayad loved.

“He absolutely loved it,” Buterbaugh said. “They said he was here multiple times a night, not only with his own children but the Steel City Icebergs — which is a special needs program.”

The beloved coach tragically died in a car crash on Oct. 25. Investigators said another car rear-ended him at a high speed when Fayad was waiting to make a left-hand turn from Route 19 in North Strabane.

Fayad’s wife, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to the hospital where she’s still recovering.

Police told Channel 11 the crash is an active criminal investigation. They are asking any witnesses to call the North Strabane Police Department.

A fundraiser set up by Fayad’s hockey family said the couple was driving home from dinner when the crash happened.

“It’s just a devastating loss not only to his family, but to the Pittsburgh hockey community,” Buterbaugh said.

