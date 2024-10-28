Family of man killed in McKees Rocks shootout claims he was in the wrong place at the wrong time

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A deadly and chaotic shootout in McKees Rocks over the weekend has left one family with many questions about what happened.

The shootout killed Shaylon Williams, 37, and injured three others, including a woman who is in critical condition.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 5 p.m., reporter Gabriella DeLuca explains what we’ve learned about Williams and why his family believes he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

