Local

Man, woman hit by pickup truck in Downtown Pittsburgh; police believe driver had medical emergency

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Police (WPXI) Pittsburgh Police (WPXI)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A man and woman were hit by a pickup truck in a Downtown Pittsburgh crosswalk on Tuesday evening, Pittsburgh police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Sixth and Centre Avenues at 7:15 p.m.

Police say the driver was heading north when he hit the pedestrians and then crashed into the BNY Mellon parking garage. Investigators believe the driver had a medical emergency.

The driver and the pedestrians were taken to area hospitals. The driver is in critical condition and police say the pedestrians are stable.

Police said the damage to the parking garage is being assessed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Non-credible threat on social media targeted 3 local school districts, officials say
  • Sheetz ranked second on Fortune’s ‘Best Workplaces in Retail’ list
  • Leaders calling on DA to close South Side bar after officer breaks ankle trying to stop a fight
  • VIDEO: Lifesaving protocol for cardiac arrest patients piloted in Pittsburgh seeing success
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read