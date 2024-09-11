Man, woman hit by pickup truck in Downtown Pittsburgh; police believe driver had medical emergency

PITTSBURGH — A man and woman were hit by a pickup truck in a Downtown Pittsburgh crosswalk on Tuesday evening, Pittsburgh police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Sixth and Centre Avenues at 7:15 p.m.

Police say the driver was heading north when he hit the pedestrians and then crashed into the BNY Mellon parking garage. Investigators believe the driver had a medical emergency.

The driver and the pedestrians were taken to area hospitals. The driver is in critical condition and police say the pedestrians are stable.

Police said the damage to the parking garage is being assessed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group