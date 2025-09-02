Manager convicted of killing Taco Bell employee granted new trial; victim’s mother speaks out

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The mother of a man killed in a shooting at a Taco Bell is speaking out after his manager, who was convicted of the crime, was just granted a new trial.

Dorian Carver was shot and killed at a Taco Bell on Cochran Road in Scott Township in 2022. In February, his manager, Zairye Simmons, was found guilty of that murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Judge Bruce Beemer just vacated that conviction and granted a new trial.

