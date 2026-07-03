Mancini’s Bread celebrating 100 years in business

PITTSBURGH — A local bakery is celebrating more than just American independence. Mancini’s Bread is hitting a huge milestone: 100 years in business.

“It’s just like a proud moment that I get to be a part of it and recognize the hard work of everyone who’s worked here,” Nick Mancini said. “All the generations in my family.”

Nick now runs the operation with his mom, Mary.

“I think about this bakery being 100 years old and that’s only a little more than 20 years older than I am,” Mary said. “It’s always been a part of my life.”

So how has Mancini’s stayed a Pittsburgh staple for so long?

“I think it’s the product. And we’ve had good people,” added Mary.

The bakery started 100 years ago with one man, Mary’s uncle and Nick’s great-uncle.

“He mixed the bread, scaled it, shaped it, probed it, baked it, bagged it and then went out and sold it. So roughly 100 loaves a night. And he did that for a long time,” said Nick.

From that great-uncle to Mary’s father and now Mary and Nick, those 100 loaves a day have turned into so many more. Plus, there’s the famous Mancini’s twist.

“They will always be hand-twisted,” Nick said proudly while showing WPXI, in less than 20 seconds, how easy it is to fold. Maybe for Nick.

No worries because Mancini’s plans to make its twists for the next 100 years, all while innovating and embracing technology to bring us the bread our families have loved for a full century.

“As the person carrying the torch, I feel like I’m the innovator,” Nick said. “And I’m going to help bring the bakery into the 21st century and make sure that I’m here to pass it on to my kids. So I would love to go another 100 years.

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